This month’s community readers at the Nicholson Public Library, are Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Claus’s will be reading “Who Will Help Santa This Year?” a hilariously funny book about Santa’s search for helpers. The book is written by Jerry Pallotta, published by Scholastic Books. The virtual readings will be available on The Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page.
The “Reading Around the World in 80 Days” series with the traveling Chihuahua duo of Harry and Bella will conclude this month. The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the adventures of these two curious pups as they learn about other countries, cities, and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on the library Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library.
Ms. Irma hosts our virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. This month join Ms. Irma as she shares a Christmas book in Espanol.
Check out our new children’s books and pick up one of the library's weekly make and take crafts, Mad Libs, or coloring sheets for children.
Looking for something new to cook over the holidays? In addition to a wide range of cookbooks, each week the library offers free recipe cards available at the circulation desk.
New Children’s Books available at the library are: "Out of the Bottle, Past Times at Super Hero High," "Date with Disaster," "Finals Crisis" and "Hits and Myths," all a part of the DC Super Hero Girls series. Learn Compound Sentences with Unicorns, Learn Collective Nouns with Mermaids, Learn Apostrophes with Fairies, Learn Capitalization with Wizards, Amazing Adventures of the DC Super-Pets, The Ice Cream Caper, Cave of Kryptonite, Crime-Fighting Cat, Brachiosaurus: Nosy Dinosaur, and many other exciting new titles just in time for the holiday break.
The Nicholson Public Library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need WIFI, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
Ready to travel? Need a passport? The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library has trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library hours are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on the following holiday schedule: Thursday December 24th - Saturday December 26th; Closed early Thursday December 31st at 4 p.m.; and Closed Friday January 1 and Saturday January 2 2021.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.