Santa and Mrs. Claus to Visit the Nicholson Public Library on Tuesday, Dec .7.
"The City of Nicholson and the Nicholson Public Library invite you to join them for their annual Jingle and Mingle Christmas," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "On Tuesday, December 7, stop by the Nicholson Public Library and take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make a Christmas ornament. The magical evening continues with the lighting of the Christmas tree, seasonal music and refreshments at the Benton Center. Join us as we dash into the most wonderful time of the year."
The Nicholson Public Library is also having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby. The Babblebaby is constructed of non-toxic materials and features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. She is wearing a pink-striped T-shirt, sparkly tutu, leggings, and matching headband.
The drawing will be on Monday, December 20. Tickets are a $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
CHRISTMAS STORIES
Exclusively on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page join us for 12 Magical Christmas Stories featuring Lady Sherri. Each day beginning Sunday, December 12, Lady Sherri will read a special Children’s Christmas story. On December 24, the library will have a special guest reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
Check out Nicholson’s own Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time in Nicholson.
Stop by and check out our new DVD’s: "Jack Frost," "Love Actually," "Die Hard 5 Movie Collection," Dolly Parton’s "Christmas of Many Colors", "Merry Madagascar," "Jingle All the Way," "Family Fun," "Christmas She Wrote," "Shrek the Halls," "Year Without a Santa Claus," "Eloise at Christmas," "Olaf’s Frozen Adventure," "Search for Santa," "Santa Paws" and "Santa Paws 2."
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Thursday, November 25, through Saturday, November 27, for Thanksgiving.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
