Santa and Mrs. Claus flew in from the North Pole to visit with the children at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson. As part of the festivities, the children made a gingerbread ornament to take home, families had a Christmas photo taken by Chris Hill, learned about the 2020 Census and enjoyed cookies and punch. A huge thank you to our elves who made the night a rousing success: Linda Goodman, Casey Ann Knight, Carolyn Barnett, Mykira Johnson, Sheryl Munch, Chris Hill, Justin Shepherd, Joel Logan, Alex Logan and Hayden Logan.
The Friends of the Library are sponsoring a Booklovers Prize Drawing. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library and proceeds help support the Summer Reading Program.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. “The library can help you to complete your application and make sure all of your supporting documents are in order,” says library manager, Rhonda O’Keeffe. Call the library for appointments and/or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 12-2 p.m. for the City Staff Holiday Luncheon. The library will also be closed the following dates for the holidays: Saturday, Dec. 21; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday, Dec. 25; Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Library hours on New Year’s Eve are, Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Normal library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
