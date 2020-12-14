Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the public library in Nicholson for area children to share their Christmas wish lists.
"Three families at a time were allowed to enter the library to share in our treasured traditional event," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "The children left with a treat bag and a take home ornament to create. The program would not have been possible without the following: The Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue (candy), City of Nicholson, Linda Goodman, Cilleain O’Keeffe, Calen Dennis and Danielle Stephens."
TRAVEL SERIES
The travel series with the curious duo of Harry and Bella will come to a conclusion this month. This book series is written by Lisa Manzione. The series follows the escapades of these two pups as they learn about other countries, cities and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on the Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library). Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library.
Ms. Irma hosts our virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. This month join Ms. Irma as she shares a Christmas book in Espanol.
"Don’t forget to watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus read, "The Southern Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Who Will Help Santa This Year" on the library Facebook page," O'Keefe states. "Check out our new children’s books and pick up one or more of our weekly make and take crafts, Mad Libs or coloring sheets."
The Nicholson Public Library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge.
"If you need WIFI, it is available even when the library is closed," O'Keefe states. "No password is required to use it free in our parking lot. Are you ready for an adventure? Will you need a passport for this adventure? Did you know that the Harold S. Swindle Public is a Passport Acceptance Facility? We have trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call today and book an appointment or to ask questions or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
The hours of operation are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The holiday hours are, the library will be closed Thursday, December 24, through Saturday December 26. The library will close early, at 4 p.m., on New Years Eve, December 31, and and will be closed January 1 – 2.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
