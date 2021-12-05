Now showing in the Commerce Public Library's entrance is a video of "Santa Baby" by Jonathan Stutzman and Heather Fox.
"Just ask at the desk to have the story begin," library manager Angel Abounader states. "There will also be children's tables set up in the same area for children to make a Christmas card to take home and maybe another one to leave at the library to be donated to a nearby nursing home.
Santa will be visiting the library during the annual Children's Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. There will be stories, songs, and a puppet show before Mrs. Claus helps the children have time to visit with Santa. Pictures are definitely encouraged.
STORYBOOK ART CLUB
The Storybook Art Club meets on Tuesday, Dec. 14, as well, but it will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. that day.
BOOK DISCUSSION
The Commerce Library's book discussion group, Bookvine, will meet on Friday, Dec. 10, at 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a book they have recently enjoyed to this special December meeting.
SNAKE PROGRAM
Snake program on Saturday December 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring expert Andy Howington. Mr. Howington will be bringing several of his reptilian friends. In addition, Ms. Tami will have a take and make for children to take home and will have a fun story to share throughout the day. This is a drop-in program so patrons are encouraged to stop in anytime during the day.
NEW BOOKS
New fiction now available include: James Patterson's "Fear No Evil," Nora Roberts' "Becoming," Danielle Steel's "Flying Angels," Timothy Zahn's "Lesser Evil," Robyn Carr's "A Virgin River Christmas," Araminta Hall's "Imperfect Woman," Tamron Hall's "As the Wicked Watch," Clare Chambers' "Small Pleasures," Margaret Mizushima's "Striking Range," John Banville's "April in Spain," Ken Follett's "Never" and John Connelly's "The Nameless Ones."
New nonfiction include stories from our National Forests, "Baking for the Holidays,' "Food 52," Jonathan Karl's "Betrayal," Rachel Campos-Duffy's "All American Christmas," Mike Rowe's "The Way I Heard It" and "The Farmer's Lawyer - The North Dakota Nine" and the "Fight to Save the Family Farm" by Sarah Vogel.
From "Willodeen "by Katherine Applegate to "Serafina and the Seven Stars" by Robert Beatty in juvenile fiction to "Underwater Wild" by Craig Foster, creator of the documentary "My Octopus Teacher" as well as new Christmas movies, "there is something here for everyone to enjoy during the holidays," says Children's Librarian Catherine Harris.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, Christmas Party with Santa, 4 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen Smash, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
