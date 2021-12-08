Be sure to dash into the Nicholson Public Library’s North Pole. In Santa’s workshop, children of all ages can make an ornament for Santa’s tree, or work with play tools in his workshop.
Also, be sure and check out our new and exciting materials for children and adult. Just in time for the holidays check out these great new books and DVDS: "Mercy" by David Baldacci, "Game on Tempting 28" by Janet Evanovich, "Gilded" by Marissa Meyer, "Healing" by Natalie Curtis, "Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement," "Snowman and the Sun" and "Cookies for Breakfast."
DVDS include: "Paw Patrol Pups Save Christmas," "Pig," "Walker:" Season One, "Venom," "Scrooged," "Jungle Cruise" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
DOLL GIVEAWAY
The Nicholson Public Library is having a prize drawing for a Madame Alexander Babblebaby. The Babblebaby features 25 gentle realistic sounds when her soft belly is pressed. She is wearing a pink-striped t-shirt, sparkly tutu, leggings, and matching headband. The drawing will be on Monday, December 20th. Tickets are a $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Book Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" and the meeting will be on Thursday, December 16.
Adults of all ages are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
STORYTIME
Ms. Irma is back with a heartwarming Christmas Story this month. Be sure to join her for Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time. Each month, Ms. Irma reads a children’s book in Spanish and English. ! Feliz Navidad!
Join us for 12 Magical Christmas Stories featuring Lady Sherri on the library Facebook page. Each day beginning Sunday, December 12, Lady Sherri will read a special Children’s Christmas story. On December 24, the library will have a special guest reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas."
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. We have trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
However, the library will be closed on Monday, December 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a City Staff Holiday Luncheon.
The library will be closed for the holidays on the following dates: Thursday, December 23, through Sunday, December 26, and Friday, December 31, and Saturday January 1.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
