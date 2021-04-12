Savannah Page, Jefferson, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Page is the 17-year-old daughter of Phil and Christy Page and attends Jackson County Comprehensive High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Georgia Junior Angus Association, where she has served as a director and royalty.
She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Page participated in creative writing contest. She also served as a voting delegate in 2019.
She is involved with her local FFA chapter and 4-H club where she has received numerous awards.
The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.
