Dear Editor:
The census continues to be incomplete. Yet our president has moved the deadline up to September 30. Federal funds are allocated according to how many people in each state are counted by the census process which occurs every ten years. Because of the pandemic, the time should be extended, not shortened. It is urgent that we all contact Senators Perdue and Loeffler to ask them to pass legislation to extend this deadline.
One example of funds we receive (based on population) is funding for the testing we are using to control spread of the Covid 19 virus. Getting fewer federal dollars for education, health, and many other services could put a bigger burden of these vital services on the Georgia taxpayer.
Call Perdue and Loeffler at 202-224-3121.
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
