Commerce High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education. The event celebrated 12 graduating seniors from the class of 2023 who have made the decision to pursue a career in education.
Students participating were: Paden Bell, Karrington Cook, Connor Jeans, Clarissa Kirby, Cayden Lord, Kenlie Love, Katey Maxwell, Carly McDuffie, Riley McDuffie, Ashley Prescott, Julie Wehunt and Angie Zelaya.
Coach Mark Hale was the guest speaker and several college representatives also attended the event. Superintendent Joy Tolbert and CHS teacher Jenny Palmer also spoke at the event.
Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week, is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education’s Division of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in partnership with the Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation (GECEF) and Georgia’s colleges and universities.
“It is more important than it has ever been for our state to recruit the best of the best to join the teaching profession,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “During Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, we recognize outstanding students across the state who are committing to pursuing the noble calling of teaching. We celebrate these students and their commitment to the profession and cannot wait to have them join the ranks of Georgia’s world-class educators.”
