Commerce High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education. The event celebrated 12 graduating seniors from the class of 2023 who have made the decision to pursue a career in education.

Students participating were: Paden Bell, Karrington Cook, Connor Jeans, Clarissa Kirby, Cayden Lord, Kenlie Love, Katey Maxwell, Carly McDuffie, Riley McDuffie, Ashley Prescott, Julie Wehunt and Angie Zelaya.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.