The University of North Georgia's (UNG) Golden Eagle Band co-headlined the 2021 Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 6 in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. The band shared the parade spotlight with the Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes.
Cameron Adams, of Commerce, was one of the band members who played in the parade.
