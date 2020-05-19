Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of spring 2020. Local graduates included:
- Karolina Guzman, of Braselton, majored in logistics and supply chain management.
- Kyle Johnston, of Braselton, majored in middle grades education.
- John Millwee, of Hoschton, majored in nursing.
- Stephanie Awtry, of Hoschton, majored in nursing.
- Megan Corradi, of Jefferson, majored in special education.
- Zachary Dunn, of Hoschton, majored in marketing.
- Kylee Hicks, of Hoschton, majored in management.
- Emily Kvietkus, of Hoschton, majored in special education.
- Chandler Stephenson, of Jefferson, majored in theatre.
- Madison Sutton, of Hoschton, majored in mass communication.
- Jenna Thomas, of Commerce, majored in middle grades education.
