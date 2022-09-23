Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of summer 2022 including:
- Lauren Burkhalter, of Hoschton, who earned the bachelor of science in nursing
- Payton Foster, of Braselton, who earned the bachelor of arts in biology
- Zoey Hackney, of Commerce, who earned the master of education in elementary education
- Greg Maxwell, of Pendergrass, who earned the education specialist in instructional technology
- Samantha Wright, of Braselton, who earned the education specialist in school counseling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.