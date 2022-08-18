The University of North Georgia (UNG) has awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Area graduates included:
- Ross Bagley of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Ashley Baires of Athens, graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Tristan Byrd of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in art marketing.
- Dennis Dorsey of Hoschton, graduated with a master of science in criminal justice.
- Kevin Dunahoo of Pendergrass, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
- Scarlet Dunn of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science in early childhood education pathway.
- Carissa Evans of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
- Cuauhtemoc Felix of Athens, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- John Ferguson of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Avery Foskey of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of arts in English with a writing and publication concentration.
- Douglas Fouche of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in political science.
- Gianna Fuller of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Mitchelle Gousse of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in human services delivery and administration.
- Chloe Henderson of Commerce, graduated with an associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Lindsey Kelley of Jefferson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Kristie Kiser of Braselton, graduated with a graduate certificate in cybersecurity.
- Shelly Ledford of Commerce, graduated with a master of education in early child education.
- Zachary Lehotsky of Homer, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with teacher certification.
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Mindy Mosser of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
- Dawson Murray of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
- Kalvin Nguyen of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of science in computer science pathway.
- Victoria Oh of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Ethan Pearson of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science.
- Jonathan Rodriguez-Bustamante of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of science in mathematics pathway.
- Zachary Saine of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Justin Shipley of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in health and fitness.
- Laetitia Spindola of Jefferson, graduated with an advanced certificate in Tier I leadership and administration.
- Micayla Stopher of Jefferson, graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Clayton Turrill of Commerce, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Sandy Vang of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in human services delivery and administration.
- Tiffany Wettlaufer of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Cody Williams of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in history.
- Nicole Wucinski of Braselton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
