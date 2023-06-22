More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Local graduates included:
- Aaron Cabe, of Braselton, earned a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology.
- Connor McCage, of Athens, earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
- Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism with a concentration in public relations and a minor in political science.
- Jayla Jackson, of Hoschton, earned a global scholar distinction, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in french, with a concentration in language and international business, and a minor in Korean language and culture.
- Seth Glausier, of Pendergrass, earned a bachelor of business administration degree in managerial sciences.
- Nicolas Psomiadis, of Braselton, earned a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree with a concentration in sport administration.
- Imran Rahman, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science.
- Kristen Blais, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of science degree in biological science.
- William Imes, of Athens, earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
- Amada Cabrera-Gleason, of Braselton, earned a master of science degree in health sciences, with a concentration in health informatics.
- Chelsea Elkins, of Hoschton, earned a master of science in nursing in the university's Family Nurse Practitioner program.
