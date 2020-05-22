Piedmont College recently announced the students named dean's scholars for the spring 2020 semester.
Dean's scholars for the semester include:
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Jaclyn Whitehead of Maysville.
- Rebekah Hill of Nicholson.
- Jessica Wucinski of Braselton.
- Brooke McQuay of Jefferson.
- Kathryn Wilhelm of Commerce.
- Alyssa Cloer of Athens.
- Roxie Watson of Commerce.
- Kyyah Simon of Commerce.
- Alyssa Standard of Braselton.
- Kayla Morris of Commerce.
- Justin McClure of Jefferson.
- Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Ka Vasquez of Commerce.
- Amanda Moses of Athens.
Students named as a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
