Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the spring 2020 semester.
Area graduates were:
- Caryn Achaibar of Hoschton, bachelor of arts in theatre and performance studies.
- Landrie Benson of Pendergrass, bachelor of science in media and entertainment.
- Austin Bragg of Jefferson, CSYSE in systems engineering.
- Tommy Chang of Hoschton, bachelor of science in computer science.
- Alyssa Craig of Braselton , bachelor of science in organizational and professional communication.
- Audrey Elrod of Athens, bachelor of science in culinary sustainability and hospitality.
- John Finkenbinder of Braselton, BSCVE in civil engineering.
- Cory Godfrey of Braselton, bachelor of science in mechatronics engineering.
- Jason Guzzardo of Braselton, MEd in instructional technology.
- Jessica Muh of Braselton, BSSWE in software engineering.
- Christopher Pate of Jefferson, master of science in applied exercise and health science.
- Sally Petty of Athens, MEd in instructional technology.
- Ashley Reese of Hoschton, bachelor in business administration in marketing.
- Christopher Resby of Athens, bachelor of science in computer science.
- Reagan Willis of Hoschton, bachelor of science in culinary sustainability and hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.