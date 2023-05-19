For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Local graduates included:
- Cameron Adams of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Mollie Addington of Nicholson, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in management.
- Maria Arce of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Peyton Aukland of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in history.
- Micheal Bailey of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in political science pathway.
- Andrew BeMent of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in chemistry.
- Matthew Bristol of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in music pathway.
- Sarah Brock of Jefferson, graduated with a master of science in nursing.
- Bailey Brooks of Nicholson, graduated with a master of science in kinesiology.
- Marissa Brunswick of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in general studies pathway.
- Allen Bryan of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in information systems.
- Ashley Bunker of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Jacob Camire of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in management.
- Savannah Canady of Homer, graduated with a master of education in early childhood education.
- Joanne Candia of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in computer science pathway.
- Ansley Clark of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science in early childhood education pathway.
- Brooke Clune of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Colby Cole of Braselton, graduated with a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy.
- Victoria Comer of Jefferson, graduated with a master of science in criminal justice.
- Caleb Crisp of Athens, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
- Rea DeVera of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Casey DiBernard of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway and an associate of science in general studies pathway, both with distinction.
- Taylor Dolph of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in finance.
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Sara Foster of Hoschton, graduated with a master of science in kinesiology.
- Emily Garces of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in health and fitness.
- Evan Giroux of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Daniel Greene of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in political science pathway.
- Carri Haigh of Braselton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Keller Hayes of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in English education.
- Michala Henderson of Pendergrass, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in transfer leadership and practice.
- Christian Hendon of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in international affairs with a European concentration.
- Alexis Hernandez of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Lori Hicks of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Nick Holmes of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Robert Horne of Pendergrass, graduated with a master of business administration in business administration.
- Daniel Hulsey of Jefferson, graduated with a one-year certificate in land surveying.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Madison Johnson of Braselton, graduated with a master of business administration in business administration.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Lauren Kelley of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Dylana Kent of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in middle grades education.
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in Health and Fitness.
- Monica Lagares-Tovar of Commerce, graduated with distinction with an associate of science in early childhood education pathway.
- Jessica Ledford of Hoschton, graduated with a master of arts in teaching with middle grades certification.
- Diana Linares of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in management.
- Dawson Malecki of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science with a pre-law concentration.
- Haley Matthews of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
- Hagin McWhorter of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Megan Milian of Nicholson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in Health and Fitness.
- Gunnar Millican of Jefferson, graduated with a master of business administration in business administration.
- John Misley of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Xochilt Monreal of Commerce, graduated with an associate of science in healthcare services and informatics administration pathway.
- Tanya Morris of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in English with a writing and publication concentration.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Baylee Ockomon of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Lora Payne of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
- Amanda Pender of Braselton, graduated with an associate of science in clinical health sciences pathway.
- Adria Phillips of Hoschton, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Gabriel Pierce of Nicholson, graduated with distinction with an associate of science in environmental, Earth and world studies, and spatial science and engineering pathway.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice with a forensics concentration.
- Mikallah Pulliam of Pendergrass, graduated with an associate of science in computer science pathway.
- Wesley Raker of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in sports medicine.
- Maria Ramirez of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in information systems.
- Mishely Randall of Braselton, graduated with a master of accountancy in accountancy.
- Tyler Rice of Commerce, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
- Chloe Rinke of Athens, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in film and digital media.
- Christina Romero of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management and a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Hannah Schell of Hoschton, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Kyala Shabani of Hoschton, graduated with distinction with an associate of science in Natural Sciences pathway.
- McKenna Sheffield of Pendergrass, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Madison Shirley of Braselton, graduated with a bachelor of bachelor of business administration in finance.
- Kaitlynn Smith of Athens, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Aidan Southivong of Hoschton, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in film and digital media pathway.
- Shelby Suppes of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in health and fitness.
- Austin Tally of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in sports medicine.
- Marissa Tash of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of arts in graphic design.
- Emelia Thompson of Maysville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in communication.
- Rayna Torres of Jefferson, graduated with distinction with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Ariel Velasquez of Braselton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of fine arts in visual arts.
- Michelle Vu of Hoschton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Sarah Walls of Braselton, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- McKae Warnock of Jefferson, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history education.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Cali Weed of Commerce, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a concentration in Health and Fitness.
- Jessica Wood of Commerce, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in film and digital media.
- Addison Zwemke of Hoschton, graduated with an associate of arts in business administration pathway.
