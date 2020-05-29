For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies.
Local graduates included:
- Ariana Adams, Braselton, bachelor of arts, English with a writing and publication concentration, Magna Cum Laude
- Taylor Allen, Talmo, bachelor of arts, communication.
- Meagan Ally, Hoschton, master of education, middle grades math and science.
- Carlie Anderson, Pendergrass, associate of arts, business administration pathway, with distinction
- Calysta Anderson, Braselton, associate of science, pre-medicine pathway.
- Belinda Arechiga, Hoschton, bachelor of business administration, accounting.
- David Arevalo, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, finance, Cum Laude
- Cory Ballenger, Jefferson, bachelor of science, kinesiology with teacher certification.
- Kelli Banks, Pendergrass, associate of arts, general studies pathway.
- Cameron Barnett, Commerce, associate of arts, general studies pathway, with distinction
- Shannah Blackwell, Hoschton, associate of arts, theatre pathway, with distinction
- Demi Bradberry, Jefferson, bachelor of science, elementary and special education.
- George Brandys, Braselton, bachelor of science, film and digital media, Magna Cum Laude
- Carlie Brooks, Nicholson, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Magna Cum Laude
- Taryn Broomfield, Hoschton, bachelor of science, nursing, Cum Laude
- Andrew Bruce, Commerce, associate of arts, general studies pathway.
- Caitlin Cantrell, Jefferson, bachelor of science, nursing, Cum Laude
- Brendon Coats, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, management.
- Joshua Cole, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, management, Cum Laude
- Victoria Comer, Jefferson, bachelor of science, criminal justice with POST certification.
- Michael Conner, Jefferson, bachelor of science, middle grades education.
- Christopher Couch, Commerce, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Mason Crawford, Nicholson, associate of science, early childhood education pathway, with distinction
- Allison Crow, Jefferson, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Magna Cum Laude
- Norman Cruce, Braselton, associate of arts, film and digital media pathway, with distinction
- Morgan De Avila, Braselton, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Magna Cum Laude
- Susan Eads, Hoschton, bachelor of science, middle grades education, Magna Cum Laude
- Carla Evans, Hoschton, master of science, counseling.
- Charles Andrew Ferguson, Homer, bachelor of science, music education with an instrumental concentration.
- Lauren Foskey, Brasleton, bachelor of science, human services delivery and administration, Summa Cum Laude
- William Frazier, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, finance. Summa Cum Laude
- Kaleigh Freel, Braselton, doctor of physical therapy.
- Cassi Fuller, Jefferson, associate of arts, film and digital media pathway.
- Johna Garcia, Braselton, master of business administration and graduate certificate in entrepreneurship and innovation.
- Andre Gonzales, Jefferson, master of business administration.
- Christopher Griggs, Hoschton, associate of arts, business administration pathway, with distinction
- Taylor Grobe, Braselton, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Cum Laude
- Tyler Hamilton, Hoschton, bachelor of science, elementary and special education.
- Ryan Hanna, Hoschton, associate of arts, business administration pathway, with distinction
- Wendy Harkins, Hoschton, associated of applied science, paralegal Studies, with distinction
- Betsy Harlan, Pendergrass, master of education, curriculum and Instruction.
- Elizabeth Hays, Jefferson, master of accountancy.
- Scott Hefner, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, finance.
- Alan Hernandez Diaz, Braselton, associate of science, regents engineering pathway.
- Sarah Hoover, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, marketing, Magna Cum Laude
- Madison Hughes, Hoschton, associate of science, clinical health sciences pathway.
- Taylor Hunt, Homer, bachelor of science, elementary and special education. Cum Laude
- Andrea Ivan, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, finance.
- Miles Johnson, Hoschton, bachelor of science, physics.
- Kayla Johnston, Hoschton, associate of science, criminal justice pathway.
- Cecil Johnston, Hoschton, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
- William Jones, Hoschton, bachelor of science, biology.
- Kayla Joplin, Jefferson, Advanced Certificate, family nurse practitioner.
- Tiffany Kelley, Maysville, bachelor of science, elementary and special education.
- Jeshua Kidd, Jefferson, associate of arts, communication pathway.
- Ashley King, Hoschton, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Libbi Lance, Commerce, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Cum Laude
- Glenn Lancey, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, management.
- Andrew Lathem, Maysville, bachelor of business administration, management, Magna Cum Laude
- Jacob Lindenmeyer, Jefferson, bachelor of science, kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Isabel Ly Payia, Braselton, bachelor of science, nursing, Magna Cum Laude
- Alexandra Malone, Hoschton, bachelor of science, elementary and special education, Cum Laude
- Maura McLaughlin, Braselton, bachelor of arts, communication.
- Morgan McLean, Hoschton, bachelor of science, nursing. Cum Laude
- Briana Metcalf, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, accounting, Cum Laude
- Matthew Morrow, Braselton, bachelor of arts, English with a literature concentration, Magna Cum Laude
- Joshua Newell, Braselton, bachelor of science, psychology.
- William Norman, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, management, Cum Laude
- Jeanette Oliverio, Athens, bachelor of science, political science with a pre-law concentration.
- Kathryn Padova, Hoschton, associate of science, healthcare services and informatics administration pathway.
- Anna Parr, Athens, bachelor of science, elementary and special education.
- Rachel Pesaresi, Hoschton, bachelor of science, biology.
- Jacob Phillips, Pendergrass, bachelor of science, nursing and associate of science in clinical health sciences pathway, Magna Cum Laude
- Amanda Pierce, Braselton, associate of arts, general studies pathway.
- Miriam Roberson, Jefferson, bachelor of science, nursing, Magna Cum Laude
- Nicholas Schlenker, Braselton, bachelor of business administration, management.
- Vanessa Seidel, Pendergrass, associate of science, engineering pathway, with distinction
- Adam Shapland, Commerce, associate of science, computer science pathway.
- Sara Smathers, Hoschton, bachelor of business administration, marketing.
- Carson Smith, Hoschton, bachelor of arts, history.
- Ryan Stephens, Jefferson, bachelor of science, kinesiology with a health and fitness concentration.
- Cosette Street, Hoschton, bachelor of arts, digital arts, Magna Cum Laude
- Thomas Strong, Jefferson, bachelor of science, film and digital media.
- Kelsey Swindle, Jefferson, bachelor of science, psychology and associate of science in psychology pathway.
- Anna Tatum, Commerce, bachelor of science, nursing, Summa Cum Laude
- Dakota Thompson, Jefferson, associate of science, general studies pathway.
- Tanner Thurmond, Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, management.
- Luis Tumen, Athens, associate of arts, communication pathway.
- Rebekah Turner, Jefferson, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Justina Vega, Hoschton, bachelor of science, Biology. Cum Laude
- Christina Verenich, Jefferson, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Trenten Voyles, Hoschton, bachelor of arts, communication.
- McKenna Waite, Jefferson, associate of arts, anthropology pathway with distinction.
- Joi Waldsmith, Nicholson, bachelor of business administration, information systems.
- Austin Walker, Jefferson, bachelor of science, computer science, Cum Laude
- Julie Xiong, Jefferson, associate of arts, business administration pathway.
- Sachi Zelaya, Commerce, associate of science, general studies pathway.
