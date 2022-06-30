Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2022. Local graduates included:
- Mollie Brewer of Braselton, bachelor of science in education in communication disorders
- Khamil Canty of Braselton, bachelor of arts in sociology and anthropology
- Zoey Forrester of Maysville, master of arts in teaching in health and physical education
- Kaitlyn Gardis of Jefferson, master of education in communication disorders
- Shelton Kendrix of Jefferson, master of education in elementary education
- Courtney Stansell of Jefferson, bachelor of science in education in communication disorders
- Katie Stone of Jefferson, bachelor of science in health science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.