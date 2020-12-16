The deans of each of UNG's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Locals named to the list were:
- Jacob Hill of Commerce.
- Anna Bruce of Commerce.
- Ashley Acton of Homer.
- Alexander Ladino of Jefferson.
- Bailey Hurley of Hoschton.
- Bailey Brooks of Nicholson.
- Clifford Hardesty of Homer.
- Caroline Odum of Braselton.
- Zdenka Janderova of Braselton.
- Pang Xiong of Hoschton.
- JaMia Lawrence of Braselton.
- Nicole Wade of Hoschton.
- Patricia Alarcon of Braselton.
- Madison Rodriguez of Commerce.
- Noe Calderon Castro of Commerce.
- Neil Patel of Commerce.
- Sydney Witcher of Commerce.
- Briana Branch of Commerce.
- Dawson Murray of Hoschton.
- Gibson Phillips of Hoschton.
- Kaylyn Anthony of Hoschton.
- Lexi Delliponti of Hoschton.
- Mary Angel of Hoschton.
- Frank LaDue of Jefferson.
- Hannah Tolbert of Jefferson.
- Karen Rubio of Jefferson.
- Rebekah Couch of Jefferson.
- William Warnock of Jefferson.
- Daniel Hooker of Maysville.
- Sarah Cantrell of Pendergrass.
- Grant Latty of Talmo.
- Venus Sayanam of Athens.
- Shianne Yang of Hoschton.
- Abigail Franklin of Homer.
- Angela Weatherly of Pendergrass.
- Cassie King of Hoschton.
- Carlie Thayer of Braselton.
- Darby Johnson of Hoschton.
- Gabriel Stoeckig of Jefferson.
- Hannah Healan of Jefferson.
- Jacob Burnette of Hoschton.
- Jordan Puckett of Jefferson.
- Kaitlyn Plymale of Hoschton.
- Kalyn Garmon of Gainesville.
- Lindsey Coles of Jefferson.
- Logan Hubbard of Maysville.
- Mandalynn Barefoot of Talmo.
- Matthew Britt of Jefferson.
- Nicole Wucinski of Braselton.
- Seth Nurmi of Braselton.
- Taylor Bridges of Jefferson.
- Taylor Abernathy of Commerce.
- Victoria Maddox of Braselton.
- Amber Wilborn of Jefferson.
- Zachary Zambo of Hoschton.
- Amanda Anderson of Commerce.
- Mallory Anderson of Maysville.
- Jacob Barnes of Jefferson.
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton.
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton.
- Courtney Cline of Braselton.
- Austin Fulcher of Athens.
- Kaylei Gayton of Nicholson.
- Graham Gilley of Jefferson.
- Matthew Gowder of Braselton.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson.
- Carson Hager of Braselton.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton.
- Avery Jones of Braselton.
- Jessica Kasongo of Braselton.
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton.
- Andrew Meyers of Jefferson.
- Jordana Mills of Hoschton.
- Shelby Pacholke of Pendergrass.
- Ethan Pearson of Commerce.
- Abby Roberts of Jefferson.
- Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton.
- Cheyenne Teal of Jefferson.
- Faith Tomack of Jefferson.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson.
- Tyler Williams of Braselton.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson.
- Rebecca Wilson of Hoschton.
- Logan Forrestall of Hoschton.
- Meghan Batten of Braselton.
- Brett Holbrook of Jefferson.
- Madison Miller of Braselton.
- McKenna Sheffield of Pendergrass.
- Diana Linares of Talmo.
- Jean-Luc Mohele of Pendergrass.
- Caitlin Whitfield of Jefferson.
- Eduardo Martinez of Jefferson.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson.
- Jared Blackburn of Jefferson.
- Kaylee Woodall of Jefferson.
- Reed Drake of Jefferson.
- Shelby Suppes of Jefferson.
- Wesley Raker of Jefferson.
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
- Emily Fleming of Hoschton.
- Isabella Lee of Hoschton.
- Joseph Corso of Hoschton.
- Jordan Delliponti of Hoschton.
- Kasey Martinez of Hoschton.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
- Tanner Crump of Hoschton.
- Caleb Giles of Homer.
- Genna Langford of Homer.
- Austin Hill of Commerce.
- Marissa Tash of Commerce.
- Tyler Rice of Commerce.
- Keila Osorio-Polanco of Commerce.
- Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton.
- Kaitlyn Johnson of Braselton.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton.
- Tristan Byrd of Braselton.
- Alberto Arellano of Braselton.
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson.
- Jillian Bryan-McGahee of Jefferson.
- Hannah Burch of Jefferson.
- Marcela Candamil of Braselton.
- Victoria Carithers of Jefferson.
- Aleah Crane of Nicholson.
- Christopher Dennis of Braselton.
- Tybee Denton of Homer.
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson.
- Laney Fields of Commerce.
- Brian Flaherty of Hoschton.
- Andres Garcia of Braselton.
- Cherish Glover of Hoschton.
- Arthur Hang of Jefferson.
- Miguel Haro of Commerce.
- Grayson Hill of Hoschton.
- Megan Holcombe of Hoschton.
- Jonathan Howell of Braselton.
- Alexandra Lyons of Hoschton.
- Riley McKinzie of Hoschton.
- Brelynn Millwood of Hoschton.
- Reagan Mirolli of Jefferson.
- Avery Mitchell of Hoschton.
- Colton Moon of Braselton.
- Alexis Overman of Hoschton.
- Kaytlin Pal of Braselton.
- Janki Patel of Homer.
- Luciana Perez of Hoschton.
- Asenat Prado of Braselton.
- Zoe Ramsey of Nicholson.
- Alexis Redmon of Jefferson.
- Ethan Rhea of Hoschton.
- Mattie Rich of Pendergrass.
- William Sandrock of Jefferson.
- Megan Smith of Braselton.
- Kaylie Sullens of Commerce.
- Jacob Tanner of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton.
- Ryleigh Tooke of Jefferson.
- Emma Tucker of Jefferson.
- Bekah Viverette of Braselton.
- Noah Walksler of Hoschton.
- Cali Weed of Commerce.
- James Young of Jefferson.
