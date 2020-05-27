Columbus State University recently released its spring 2020 president's list, and local students made the list:
•Mia Palmer, liberal arts major from Hoschton.
•Jordan Meadows, early childhood education major from Hoschton.
•Kathryn Quinn, health science major from Commerce.
The president's list recognizes students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.80 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
