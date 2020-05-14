The University of North Georgia (UNG) recently students who have excelled in the classroom. Locals awarded include:
•McKenzie Greenlee, of Jefferson, Siler Scholar award
•Clarence Brookins-Jackson, of Athens, geography award
•Ariana Crane, of Nicholson, Clark Theodore Outstanding Traditional Student Award
•Jacqueline Ocon, of Nicholson, Outstanding Spanish Student award
•Vanessa Silis, of Athens, Outstanding Social Foundations of Education Student award
•Carlie Anderson, of Pendergrass, AA Business Administration Excellence Award
•George Brandys, of Braselton, Outstanding Film and Digital Media Student award
•Baylea Gaddis, of Braselton, GIS Student of the Year and Lewis Rogers Outstanding Geology Student Award
•Tyler Hamilton, of Hoschton, Outstanding Elementary/SPED Major in Gwinnett/South Hall 2 PDC
•Kristie Kiser, of Braselton, UNG Clark Theodore Nontraditional Award Semifinalist-Gainesville Campus
•Matthew Morrow, of Braselton, Outstanding Philosophy Student award
•Terry Wright, of Jefferson, UNG Clark Theodore Nontraditional Award Semifinalist-Gainesville Campus
