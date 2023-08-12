Athens Academy alumni parent and former board chairman Gene Howard received the J. Robert Chambers, Jr. Award on Monday, August 7, during a back-to-school reception for faculty and staff. The award, named in honor of longtime Athens Academy headmaster Bob Chambers, honors “extraordinary individuals whose actions reflect unwavering support and selfless devotion to the ideals and philosophy of Athens Academy.”
Howard served as the chairman of the Athens Academy Board of Trustees from 2008 until 2015. In addition to his seven years as chairman, he was a trustee from 1987-2021. During his 34 years of service and leadership, Howard chaired the buildings and grounds committee for many years, in addition to also serving as vice chairman under founding board chairman John J. Wilkins III. Howard and wife Margaret, herself a former Athens Academy faculty member, are the parents of three Athens Academy alumni: Cate Howard Davis (Class of 1994), Anne Howard Thompson (Class of 1997), and Elizabeth Howard (Class of 2002).
