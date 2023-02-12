The Jefferson Board of Education received updates about both the district’s fall attendance campaign and CTAE program at its Feb. 9 board meeting.
Sherry Hix, director of teaching and learning, introduced the attendance campaign.
Art classes and faculty across three of the four schools were recognized for creating projects that highlighted the importance of attendance and being at school.
The BOE also received updates about CTAE Month from Christy Drew, the business education teacher at Jefferson High School.
CTAE students were recognized for creating various activities and promotional materials to highlight CTAE Month and the related CTSO Week, including t-shirts for the BOE and program faculty.
In other business Feb. 9, the BOE:
• approved a price quote to grade the district’s agriculture barn. Grading will be completed by Southland Lawn Care and Landscaping in the amount of $13,435. It is needed to address puddle and erosion issues.
• declared an items surplus for technology.
• recognized school counselors in honor of National School Counseling Week held on Feb. 6 - 10. The following were recognized: Jade Spratling, Jefferson Elementary School; Jamie Cathcart, Jefferson Academy; Anny Shields, Jefferson Middle School; Brittany Cone, Jefferson Middle School; Cassie Morgan, Jefferson High School; Elise Johnson, Jefferson High School; Meredith Hallman, Jefferson High School; and Abbie Vipperman, Jefferson City Schools.
• recognized David Heard and Amberly Roberts for being named the STAR Student and STAR Teacher for JHS.
• recognized JHS student Megan Jacobs for being named a 2023-2024 Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Junior Livestock Ambassador.
• recognized JMS teacher Sheila House for being named a 2023 Don Cargill STEM Scholar by the Georgia Youth Student and Technology Centers. She was awarded a $500 grant to purchase STEM education materials.
• recognized JMS students Jacob Johnson, H. B. Newton and Benjamin Purdum for being selected to the All State Chorus. They also performed in the school’s “Shrek the Musical, Jr.”
• recognized the JCS District Spelling Bee winner Sam Arata and runner-up Conner Brewer, both 8th grade students.
• recognized Girl Scout Troop 11979 members Caroline Golding, Laynee Grogan, Ava Roland and Addison Bailey. The troop completed their Silver Award project by creating benches for the JCS Wetlands.
