Jessica Barnett, of Nicholson, graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held on Friday, December 17, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Barnett earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
Latest Jackson News
- BUFFINGTON: Looking at politics in 2022
- Perdue suing over new law that gives Kemp fundraising advantage
- Johnny Isakson celebrated as compassionate bipartisan
- Speaker Ralston endorses legalized gambling constitutional amendment
- Pate makes dean's list at Harding University
- Barnett earns nursing degree from Georgia Southwestern
- Montini makes chancellor's list at Troy Uni.
- Piedmont, St. Mary's address public on COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Hoschton teen faces rape, molestation charges
- Jackson reaches highest daily COVID peak
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
- COVID cases spike across state, county
- Northeast Health District COVID drive-through testing site relocates
- LETTER: Tired of Windstream's lack of service
- ECONOMIC STORY OF THE YEAR: Residential moratorium could have large impact on county's future
- Man reportedly points gun during vehicle repossession
- 24 acres gifted to City of Pendergrass
- Two arrested in connection with Pendergrass thefts
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Blasts Biden and media (3)
- Price to head Chamber in 2022 (2)
- Harvin to seek State Senate District 47 seat (2)
- County uncovering Native American history lost to time and development (1)
- County looks to make 1-acre minimum residential lot size (1)
- GUEST COLUMN: Piedmont CMO urges community to get vaccinated, boosters (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.