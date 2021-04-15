Haley Bartoletta has been named the 2021-22 recipient of the Baxter-Bryan Scholarship, Brenau University’s highest academic honor.
“I've been going here for four years, and every year that I've been here, I've grown to love the community more and more,” Bartoletta said. “To be in this position where I get recognition for my hard work and to be among such deserving candidates as well, it's amazing. And I'm very honored to be here.”
The mass communication major, from Jefferson, was among five students from The Women’s College of Brenau University who were nominated for the award. The scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board for the student’s senior year, has been awarded for 32 years. It was established by Joe W. Baxter, who named the scholarship for his sister, Carfax Baxter, and friend, Morris Bryan Jr. Normally announced during the spring Honors Convocation, this year the finalists gathered on Brenau’s Front Lawn to hear their names called.
“I've dedicated so much time to all my studies, but I never thought that I would be nominated,” Bartoletta said. “When I first found out I was nominated, I was shocked. I work hard in all my classes. I love the Brenau community. I feel like I portray that every day. It's one of those things when you're actually recognized for it, it's like, wow, somebody else notices that, too.”
Other than their academic achievements, the finalists are very involved on campus. Nominees participate in athletics, Greek life, student government association, and the peer assistant and international ambassador programs, among other activities.
“As it is every year, it’s such a difficult choice,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jim Eck to the finalists. “All the finalists are deserving of the Baxter-Bryan Scholarship. You have all led with distinction and reflect the quality of students that attend Brenau.”
