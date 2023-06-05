Luke Bell graduated from Yale University on May 22 with a dual degree in mathematics and physics. Having cultivated an interest in quantum computing through his coursework and research, Bell will be working this summer at Yale studying the effects of direct and cascaded five-wave mixing in quantum circuits. This fall, he will begin another research project in collaboration with researchers from Yale, MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to study continuous-variable quantum algorithms.
During his four years at Yale, Bell served as outreach team co-leader as well as two consecutive terms as co-president of Christian Union Lux, an evangelical Yale campus ministry. Sensing a call to ministry, Bell will continue serving in CU Lux by helping first-year students adjust to the academic and social climate of Yale while teaching them how to seek the Lord through fasting, praying and studying Scripture.
