Berry College has announced its dean's list, which honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Locals named to the list were:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 7:18 am
Berry College has announced its dean's list, which honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Locals named to the list were:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.