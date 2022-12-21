Berry College has announced its fall 2022 dean's list. The dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Locals named to the dean's list included:
- Madeline Mrozek of Braselton
- Matthew Embrick of Commerce
- Caleb Long of Commerce
- Michael Berry of Hoschton
- Alexander Watson of Hoschton
- Itali David of Hoschton
- Juan Martin Castro of Hoschton
- Jay Fulkrod of Jefferson
- Anna DeMersseman of Jefferson
- Kyle Freeman of Maysville
- Mackenzie Fowler of Nicholson
- Mikaela Fowler of Nicholson
