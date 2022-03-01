Ten new Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors were recently inducted at the Georgia National Rodeo & Stock Show. Carson Black, from Jackson County, was among those selected as an ambassador.
The 10 ambassadors, who are high-schoolers from across the state of Georgia, will serve a 1-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry as well as promoting the importance of agribusiness to the state economy and households across the country. They were chosen after the review of over 40 applications and interviews with 22 applicants.
In addition to promoting the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter as well as the livestock industry as a whole, ambassadors will have the opportunity to plan and execute GNFA events, network and learn from leaders in the field, and develop deep connections with their fellow ambassadors.
“Through this program, the ambassadors will gain knowledge about career opportunities available in the agribusiness field and hopefully encourage long time participation in promoting Georgia agriculture,” said Lane, GNFA Marketing and Business Development Officer. “We are taking an active responsibility in helping develop the future leaders of the industry.”
The 2022 Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors will serve a 1–year term through the end of February 2023 and will begin leadership training this spring.
