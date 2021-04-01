Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) selected Jefferson High School junior Joey Blackstock to receive a scholarship for the cooperative’s Youth Tour competition.
Blackstock, a junior at Jefferson High School, was chosen to receive a $4,000 scholarship in lieu of the annual Washington Youth Tour, which was canceled due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blackstock, son of Jennifer and Joe Blackstock of Jefferson, is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. He is an active member of FFA, winning state and national competitions. He is a member of the Principal’s Leadership Council and has received the 3-D Award (dedication, dependability and diligence) three times. He served on the mock trial team and the participated in Georgia Youth Assembly. Blackstock serves on the Athens Chapter of the Watson-Brown Foundation Junior Board, comprised of students interested in historic preservation and philanthropy. He plans to pursue a career as a family nurse practitioner.
High school counselors and teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students could apply directly, as well. Four students were selected based on their academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and an interview.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,300 Georgia students and more than 53,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRECA, which organizes the program, canceled the 2021 trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.