Carson Hager, of Braselton, was recently named a Distinguished Military Graduate. Hager is one of the cadets selected for the honor at the University of North Georgia.
DMGs are commissioning cadets who finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.
