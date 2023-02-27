Friday brought a Busload of Books and a lot of fun to Maysville Elementary School.
Children’s author/illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr recently visited Maysville Elementary School during a nationwide literacy and creativity tour. One Title I school was chosen from each state for the tour. Maysville was the one school selected in the State of Georgia.
Swanson and Behr, along with their four school-aged children, are spending the 2022-23 school year living and traveling in a converted school bus.
This first-of-its kind tour includes a nationwide book giveaway and the family road trip with a major research study on the impact of creator/student engagement. The key objectives are raising awareness of the challenges facing America’s public schools and empowering reading, creativity and collaboration in children ages 5 to 12.
In addition to the tour’s central mission, Swanson and Behr will:
• Partner with Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book to distribute an additional 125,000 free books to students and educators in Title I schools across America.
• Conduct a research study with Washington College, in Chestertown, Md., to measure the impact of author/illustrator visits (filling a key gap in the research on this topic).
• Share the virtual road trip via daily digital content – photos, essays, sketches and videos – that teachers and librarians can enjoy and follow with their students.
The Maryland-based couple developed the idea in 2019 when they received a $30,000 grant to “do something awesome.” This initial support swelled with contributions from 1,000+ individual donors, making a nationwide tour a reality.
“We’ve seen hundreds of times the empowering impact author/illustrator visits can have on school communities. When kids realize we are just regular people, they recognize their own capacity to create. They start reading, writing, drawing, and telling their own stories,” the couple said.
Author/illustrator visits can promote reading and creativity, but many schools can’t afford to bring in authors or buy new books. By visiting a Title I school in each state, Swanson and Behr (themselves the products of Title I schools) hope to bring books and creative learning opportunities to historically underserved communities and highlight the heroic work of public educators.
Swanson and Behr partnered with First Book to select the schools for the tour. First Book is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit, providing books to underserved schools and educators across the United States. Pre-K-1st graders will receive Everywhere, Wonder, a picture book about observation and storytelling. The 2nd nd- 5th graders will receive Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom, an illustrated middle grade book (the first in a series) about figuring out what’s most important and living one’s life to the fullest.
Swanson and Behr will also work with the departments of education and sociology at Washington College to measure the impact of one-time author visits in Title I elementary schools—filling a critical gap in the research on this topic. The data could provide a powerful tool for promoting future literacy programming.
