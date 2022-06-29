Morgan Byers, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter U of Athens.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit “excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, Doe community service and potential for future success,” according to the organization.
Byers was president of the Beta Club, founding member of the student council,Rotary Student of the Month and president of the chorus. She helped start the Empower College and Career Center, volunteers with Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, participates in the Mother’s Morning Out program and is active in her church team ministry and life groups.
Byers lives in Commerce and will be a first generation college attendee and graduate when she will attend Harvard University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in Public Health. Her ultimate goal is to become an OB/GYN practioner.
Chapter U has been a part of the Athens community since it was organized in 1969.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
To learn more about P.E.O., its educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
