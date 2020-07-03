Dr. Kelly Pilgrim Cassidy has been chosen the 2020 Outstanding Scholar for Kennesaw State University.
Cassidy was selected by the faculty of KSU for this honor. Each year, the school selects one graduate student who has "exemplified outstanding academics as well as impressive contributions to their chosen field."
Dr. Cassidy’s dissertation entitled "Hashtags and Pins: Digital Natives in Digital Habitats" is now considered a foundational work for Digital Habitats and Cassidy is credited with defining the term. Cassidy continues to teach at the collegiate and high school level and speaks at conferences all over the southeast.
She is an alumnus of Hart County High School, 1996, and a 20-year veteran in education specializing in STEM. She currently resides in Ila and is employed by Georgia STEM as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction and also works with Commerce City Schools.
