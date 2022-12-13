The University of North Georgia (UNG) poultry judging team placed eighth at the National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest held in November at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wyatt Chandler, of Commerce, was among the team members. Chanler is pursuing a degree in poultry science.
The contest allowed the students to test their knowledge of poultry products according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture standards and evaluate live poultry.
