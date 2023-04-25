A team of four University of North Georgia (UNG) students made history by finishing in fifth place overall and in the top six of all three categories it entered at the 74th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest. Wyatt Chandler, of Commerce, was among the team members.

Students also earned six top-13 individual finishes, including three top-five awards at the contest hosted April 10-13 by Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

