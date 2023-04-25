A team of four University of North Georgia (UNG) students made history by finishing in fifth place overall and in the top six of all three categories it entered at the 74th USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest. Wyatt Chandler, of Commerce, was among the team members.
Students also earned six top-13 individual finishes, including three top-five awards at the contest hosted April 10-13 by Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The team was awarded the following distinctions at LSU:
- Fifth place overall in the contest
- Third place in production
- Fourth place in breed selection
- Sixth place in market products
Chandler received two individual awards: Fifth place for high individual breed selection and 13th place for high individual overall.
Sponsored by the US Poultry and Egg Foundation, the event consisted of students from nine U.S. colleges and universities demonstrating their mastery of U.S. Department of Agriculture rules and regulations in three categories: production judging, breed selection and market products judging.
UNG's poultry team included sophomores Asa Phillips, Jacque Conner and Chandler, all of whom are pursuing associate degrees in poultry science, and junior Eric Brockman, who is pursuing associate degrees in agriculture and business.
The team placed eighth at a national poultry contest in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in November of 2022.
UNG competed against several Division I schools including Ohio State University, University of Arkansas and Texas A&M University. All the schools competing against UNG have complete agriculture colleges and campus farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.