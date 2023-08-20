Commerce High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming courts.
The students for each category are:
Miss CHS Homecoming Court:
Rylee Allen
Anden Blalock
Carlie Fowler
Zoey Owensby
Yulissa Ponce
Miss Junior Court:
Ava Adams
Madelyn Ausborn
Hannah Brown
Sarah English
Ruthie Gaddis
Miss Sophomore Court:
Jayla Collins
Shy Swain
Camden Thomason
Jayah Vann
Jurnee Vann
Miss Freshman Court:
Jasmine Diaz-Aguirre
Chloe Anderson
Lola Byrd
Ruby Garcia
Isabelle Gar
Mr. CHS Homecoming Court:
John Paul Allen
Coy Argo
Jessie Cofield
Hoke Hogan
Quintin Sampson
Hudson Thomason
