The Commerce High School FFA is sponsoring a holiday toy drive through December 9. All donations will serve families in Jackson County in conjunction with the JCSO’s Secret Santa program.
For every toy donated, you will be entered to win one of the four $25 gift cards that will be drawn for on December 9.
