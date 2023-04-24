Seniors at Commerce High School had the opportunity to participate in the 2nd Annual Adulting Day on Thursday, April 20.
This event began with rotations in the morning that include banking/savings, budgeting, professionalism, auto care, cooking/laundry care, CPR/First aid and safety and positive decision-making. Nearly 25 community members came to CHS to present at each of these stations and provide students with hands-on activities related to each topic.
After morning rotations, students transitioned to an etiquette luncheon where they are seated at tables with a full 4-piece place setting. This year, the luncheon was led by Natalie Thomas and Susan Stephenson. The senior students learned etiquette and proper table manners for dining in a formal setting. Underclassmen from CHS assist with the service of the luncheon.
The Adulting Day provides hands-on, real life experiences that help prepare students for their next steps after graduation from CHS.
