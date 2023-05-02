Commerce High School recently joined 131 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago for the 2023 Small School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, was captained by Scarlett Maze, who was joined by Riley Lord, Kennedy Mullis, Rian Mullis and Gus Zelley. The team was coached by Robin James Richards.
Commerce was one of two Georgia teams competing at the national championship.
Commerce finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-6 record.
Commerce's shot at the playoffs ended when they lost to Southwestern A from Piasa, Illinois in round 11.
The Traditional Public Schools Division champion was Fair Grove R-X School Fair Grove, Mo. The Open Division champion was the A team from BASIS Independent McLean McLean, Va.
The 2023 Small School National Championship Tournament (Traditional Public Schools Division)'s field featured 77 teams from 20 states.
