Three Commerce High School students were recently named to the 2023 College Board's National Recognition Program. The honor recognizes their academic excellence and hard work in high school.
Name were Corbin Scoggins and Austen Meredith for the National Rural and Small Town Award and Emily Anderson for the National African American Recognition Award.
