Clemson University has announced the spring 2020 president's list, which included the following local residents:
- Sidnei Aguilar of Jefferson, majoring in women's leadership.
- Emily A. Hill of Commerce, majoring in nursing.
- Margaret Ellen Hill of Commerce, majoring in special education.
- Davis Joiner Ward of Braselton, majoring in general engineering.
To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
