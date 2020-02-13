The Commerce Middle School Agriculture Education program has a new addition this spring — student teacher, Jessica Casaday. Casaday is a senior agricultural education major at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and her degree will be complete once she finishes a semester of student teaching with CMS agricultural education teacher, April Davis.
Casaday is from Jefferson where she attended Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
When asked why she wanted to major in Agricultural Education, Casaday shared, "I have always loved agriculture, but one day in high school I was able to help with another Ag class. "After helping answer questions in class, I then realized that I liked helping others and teaching agriculture."
She was involved with FFA in high school, and she’s been hooked to FFA and ag education ever since. Casaday was an active member in the Jackson County FFA Chapter where she held leadership roles on the officer team, competed in career development events, participated in public speaking events, and showed dairy goats.
Casaday stated that she is most excited to learn the responsibilities of being an ag teacher this semester and to learn new and creative ways of running a classroom. After graduation, Casaday plans to become an agriculture teacher in north Georgia.
