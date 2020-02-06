Commerce Middle School FFA members recently competed, and topped the competition, in two events.
Dalty Friedman placed first in her room in creed speaking at the sub-area II speaking career development event at Madison County High School and advanced to the Area career development competition March 10 at Athens Technical College.
More than 100 middle school and high school FFA members competed in extemporaneous speaking, junior prepared public speaking, senior prepared public speaking and creed speaking.
Friedman competed in a group of 51 middle school and freshman members.
For the creed speaking CDE, FFA members memorize the five paragraphs of the FFA creed, present it to the judges, and answer oral questions from the judges.
The 51 FFA creed competitors were divided into six rooms. The top two individuals from each room advances to the area II competition.
The other FFA event was the Discovery Conference at the FFA-FCCLA center in Covington.
A Commerce FFA member, Ivy Tolbert, won, earning a $50 scholarship to attend FFA camp this summer.
Twenty CMS FFA members attended the conference. They were Marley Sayers, Brianna Castaneda, Will Bowen, Ivy Tolbert, James Truluck, Anna Kate Powell, Olivia Akers, Noah Thurmond, Corey Suber, Wesley Bowen, Makenzie Martin, Hannah Brown, Angelina Silva, Elizabeth Justus, Amelia Holloway, Lily Head, Cylee Whitfield, Kendall Petropoulos, Melody Lopez-Zapata, and Boston Brown.
The Discovery Conference is for middle school students and allows them to meet other members.
FFA members learn why agriculture is important and the opportunities in FFA. The conference theme was, “Welcome Home.”
For the FFA quiz competition, students completed a written test and the top seven scorers were asked to answer questions in front of all conference attendees. Tolbert won after several rounds of questioning.
With more than 43,000 FFA members, the Georgia FFA Association is the third largest state association in the nation.
