Commerce Middle School plans its 2019 Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. It will take place in the gym.
"Please join us in honoring those who have served our country," school leaders state. "All veterans and their families are invited to attend. "
There will be a reception for the veterans immediately following the program in the CMS cafeteria.
