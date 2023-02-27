Commerce High School’s Academic Team is raising funds as its students prepare to attend the International History Olympiad competition.

Team members — Scarlett Maze, Kennedy Mullis, Riley Lord, Gus Zelley and Riana Mullis — recently won the JV division at the North Georgia Winter History Bowl. By winning this division, the entire team has qualified for the International History Olympiad to be held in Rome, Italy, from July 23-Aug. 1.

