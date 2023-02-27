Commerce High School’s Academic Team is raising funds as its students prepare to attend the International History Olympiad competition.
Team members — Scarlett Maze, Kennedy Mullis, Riley Lord, Gus Zelley and Riana Mullis — recently won the JV division at the North Georgia Winter History Bowl. By winning this division, the entire team has qualified for the International History Olympiad to be held in Rome, Italy, from July 23-Aug. 1.
Students will not only compete in the competition in Italy, but also get to tour historic sites around Rome.
“Our player(s) would represent the state of Georgia in an Olympic style competition of exams and events all tied to history,” said CHS academic team advisor Robin Richards. “They will also get to take field trips to various site around Rome including the Vatican and the Roman Forum/Colosseum area. On the last day, they’ll travel to Pompeii to tour the ruins there.”
The cost is estimated to total between $3,500-$4,500 per student (not including tournament discounts and team fundraising donations).
Organizers have sent the team’s first batch of fundraising letters to local businesses around Commerce. Anyone who wants to donate can make a direct donation by mailing it to or dropping it off in the front office of Commerce High School.
“We will be happy and appreciative for any and all donations we can get to send these amazing students (some of whom are in their first year of playing) to a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Richards said.
Richards added that this is a big accomplishment for the academic team to qualify for an international event in its second year back in competition.
“Back in 2020 we had students qualify for this same event at the same site, which would have been a cruise in the Caribbean but Covid canceled all that,” Richards said. “We’ve been slowly trying to rebuild the team since then and it’s a great accomplishment to qualify for this event in our second year back in competition.”
