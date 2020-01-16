The Commerce FFA Alumni will hold its annual chicken mull fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1. Quarts of chicken mull will be $7 and pick up will be at CHS from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Tickets can be purchased from any alumni member, FFA officer or FFA advisor.
Quarts also will be sold at the door.
For questions, email Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org or april.davis@commercecityschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.