Fifteen members of the Commerce Middle School and 11 members of the Commerce High School FFA Chapters visited the University of Georgia and attended the FFA Area II Rally on September 5-6.
The trip began with a visit to the State Botanical Gardens where volunteer coordinator Andrea Fischer and volunteer Rick Rose led the group on a tour of different areas of the gardens including the Alice H. Richards Children's Garden.
After the Botanical Gardens tour, the group headed out to the Georgia FFA Camp in Covington for the FFA Area II Rally. To kick-off the rally, teams from Commerce got to tour the grounds and check out what all the camp had to offer.
Additionally, groups worked together to complete the mud obstacle course which proved to be a great team building experience.
The next morning, each team began prepping for the “Rally Rumble” challenge. For the Rally Rumble, FFA chapters were to complete different stations of small competitions including leadership initiatives, a scavenger hunt, rafting race, cross cut saw, water balloon launching and more! Later at the awards ceremony, CMS FFA received two banners for winning Rally Rumble Events.
The team of Anna Kate Powell, Lily Head, Ivy Tolbert and Zoey Owensby won the team ski competition, and Jamey Fowler and Wesley Bowen teamed up to win the crosscut saw competition.
Additionally, CHS FFA was recognized as the Community Service Chapter of the Year for donating more than 1,300 pounds worth of can foods and toiletry items for the City of Refuge outreach programs.
Commerce Middle FFA members who attended the Area II Rally were, Ivy Tolbert, Dalty Friedman, James Truluck, Cylee Whitfield, Will Bowen, Wesley Bowen, Lily Head, Brianna Castaneda, Jamey Fowler, Jack Fowler, Angelina Silva, Olivia Akers, Zoey Owensby, Mackenzie Martin, and Anna Kate Powell. Commerce High School FFA members who attended the Area II Rally were Jordan Pritchett, Alex Vandiver, Raegan Sharpton, Eve Fisher, Emily Adler, Brynne Culp, Jillie Ramey, Katey Maxwell, Haley Brock, Casadi Smith and Ansley Ayers.
