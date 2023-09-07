The Commerce High and Commerce Middle FFA chapters are hosting a bake sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Shirley Feed & Seed (2439 N. Elm St., Commerce).
All proceeds will go towards students traveling to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this November. A wide variety of items will be made available for a donation.
